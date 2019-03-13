App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage calls: Macquarie, CLSA bullish on Nestle, Citi sees 16% upside in Maruti Suzuki

CLSA has a target price of Rs 11,750 on Ramco Cements, while Macquarie has a target price of R 12,994.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for March 13.

DLF | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 229

CLSA upgraded the stock to Buy from Sell, hiking the target price to Rs 229 from Rs 167.

The company has delivered on project commitments, according to CLSA.

"Rental business is set to deliver double-digit compounding in long term," the brokerage said in a research note.

Nestle India | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 11,750

The biggest positive in Nestle India's annual report was the 15-year high in reported spending on advertising.

"Commentary suggests that the virtuous cycle of growth has begun," CLSA added.

Nestle India | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 12,994

Recent data shows Nestle has a higher market share in chocolates and beverages, said Macquarie.

"Building blocks are in place for a strong CY19 led by volume growth," the brokerage said in a research note.

Ramco Cements | Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 540

HSBC has initiated coverage of the stock.

Producers in South India will find it difficult to raise prices, according to HSBC.

The brokerage expects Ramco Cements' EBITDA to rise at a CAGR of 15 percent in FY20-23.

Maruti Suzuki India | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 8,300

Citi has retained the Buy rating on the stock, raising the target price to Rs 8,300 from Rs 7,600.

"Expect a slight volume pick-up post elections and into the festive season," Citi added.

The brokerage cut its FY19-21 estimates for Maruti Suzuki by 5-7 percent.

Pidilite Industries | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,125

Credit Suisse has maintained its Neutral call on Pidilite Industries, increasing the target price to Rs 1,125 from Rs 950.

Valuations remain stretched and the upside is limited, according to the brokerage.

"Strong outlook for FY20 as margin pressures are behind," Credit Suisse said in a research note.

L&T | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,949  

The brokerage has retained its Outperform rating on the stock, hiking the target price to Rs 1,949 from Rs 1,880.

"Revenue acceleration will be a key driver of earnings growth over the next two years," Macquarie said.

Macquarie cut its FY20/21 earnings estimate for L&T by 2 percent and 3 percent.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 10:57 am

tags #Brokerage Calls #stock recommendations

