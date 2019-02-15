Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage calls: Deutsche Bank cuts target price of ONGC

Meanwhile, CLSA cut the target price of Sadbhav Engineering to Rs 340 from Rs 390.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for February 15.

ONGC | Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 187

The brokerage cut its target price of ONGC to Rs 187 from Rs 216, retaining the Buy call.

"Maintain Buy rating given inexpensive valuations and sensitivity to oil prices," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

related news

Deutsche Bank cut its FY19-20 earnings estimate for ONGC by 4 percent.

ONGC | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 172

ONGC's EBITDA beat estimates due to lower than expected operating expenditure, said Citi.

There is room for the government to reduce its stake in the company, according to Citi.

Page Industries | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 23,300

Credit Suisse said it upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform, and raised the target price to Rs 23,300 from Rs 22,000.

Expect the downgrade cycle to be over, Credit Suisse said.

Ashok Leyland | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 123

"Margin may be weak on weak operating leverage and high discounts by competition," Nomura said in a research note.

The brokerage expects medium and heavy commercial vehicles industry to peak in FY20, hence has a weak outlook on Ashok Leyland.

Sadbhav Engineering | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 340

CLSA cut the stock's target price to Rs 340 from Rs 390, keeping the Buy call.

"New strategy to churn capital should reach fruition in March end," the brokerage said.

CLSA cut its FY19-21 EPS estimate for the company by 5-6 percent.

(Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions)
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #stock recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.