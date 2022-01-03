MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Block Deals | Goldman Sachs buys stake in Lemon Tree Hotels, KIMS Hospitals

Zaaba had owned 1,54,51,702 equity shares or a 1.95 percent stake in Lemon Tree Hotels as of September 2021.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Foreign portfolio investor Goldman Sachs picked a marginal stake in Lemon Tree Hotels and KIMS Hospitals via block deals on the BSE on January 3.

Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte.- ODI acquired 30,02,214 equity shares or 0.37 percent stake in Lemon Tree Hotels at Rs 46.6 per share; however, foreign portfolio investor Zaaba Pan Asia Master Fund was the seller in this block deal.

Zaaba had owned 1,54,51,702 equity shares or a 1.95 percent stake in Lemon Tree Hotels as of September 2021.

Further, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte.- ODI also acquired 72,009 equity shares in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences at Rs 1,425.65 per share. However, Zaaba Pan Asia Master Fund was the seller of these shares in a block deal.

On the stock price front, Lemon Tree Hotels rallied 3.43 percent to close at Rs 48.20, while KIMS Hospitals was up 5.18 percent at Rs 1,498.25.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences #Lemon Tree Hotels
first published: Jan 3, 2022 10:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.