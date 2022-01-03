Block Deals | Goldman Sachs buys stake in Lemon Tree Hotels, KIMS Hospitals

live bse live

Foreign portfolio investor Goldman Sachs picked a marginal stake in Lemon Tree Hotels and KIMS Hospitals via block deals on the BSE on January 3.

Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte.- ODI acquired 30,02,214 equity shares or 0.37 percent stake in Lemon Tree Hotels at Rs 46.6 per share; however, foreign portfolio investor Zaaba Pan Asia Master Fund was the seller in this block deal.

Zaaba had owned 1,54,51,702 equity shares or a 1.95 percent stake in Lemon Tree Hotels as of September 2021.

Further, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte.- ODI also acquired 72,009 equity shares in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences at Rs 1,425.65 per share. However, Zaaba Pan Asia Master Fund was the seller of these shares in a block deal.

On the stock price front, Lemon Tree Hotels rallied 3.43 percent to close at Rs 48.20, while KIMS Hospitals was up 5.18 percent at Rs 1,498.25.