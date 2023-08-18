Biocon well-positioned to leverage opportunities from US drug patent expiries: CEO Siddharth Mittal

Biocon CEO Siddharth Mittal

Growth prospects for the pharmaceutical sector have expanded significantly in recent times and a major trigger for the change has been the multi-billion dollar opportunity presented by a slew of US drug patent expiries in the coming years. The pipeline of patent expiries opens up a large-scale revenue opportunity of around $200 billion, up for grabs by global pharmaceutical majors. Talking about how Biocon aims to become a key beneficiary of the changing dynamics, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Siddharth...