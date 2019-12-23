BASF share price jumps 4% on sale of chemical biz for €3.17 bn

Share price of BASF jumped over 4 percent intraday on December 23 after the company agreed to sell its construction chemicals unit for euro 3.17 billion.

BASF SE, Germany, parent company signed a purchase agreement with an Affiliate of Lone Star, a global private equity player, for the acquisition of BASF's construction chemicals business. The purchase price on a cash and debt-free basis is euro 3.17 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, subject to approval of the relevant competition authorities, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

BASF’s construction chemicals unit is the world’s largest maker of additives for concrete. It also offers a range of substances including concrete repair fillers, grouts and sealants under a business dubbed Construction Systems.