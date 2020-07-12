Banks, NBFCs, consumption likely to outperform: 3 stocks with 8-15% return in short term

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks, NBFCs, consumption likely to outperform: 3 stocks with 8-15% return in short term

An index is likely to remain sideways in the range of 10,880 to 10,680 in the forthcoming trading week with slightly negative bias.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manish Srivastava

It might give an impression that bulls have taken the rally forward in Nifty50, if we look at the prices on a weekly closing basis but things are not as embellished as it is appearing. Even though the gain of more than 150 points has been registered in the week gone by but, the behaviour of bulls during the last trading week is raising a question mark on the strength of an ongoing rally. Gap up opening on July 6 could not attract the follow up buying and prices remained sideways throughout the week just below its 200-day simple moving average, which is placed at 10,876. The inside day pattern on a daily time frame which was followed by "Doji" on Friday's trading session and indecisive small body candle in a weekly time frame suggesting that rally is losing steam and a phase of distribution might start in coming days.

An index is likely to remain sideways in the range of 10,880 to 10,680 in the forthcoming trading week with slightly negative bias. Breaking below the lower range i.e. 10,680 could result in profit booking and slide in such case can be expected till 10,528 and even till 20 DMA which is placed at 10,428. Having a glance with the birds-eye view and considering the advanced Fibonacci system, Nifty50 is trading with "justified good above series" and rallied after trading the "master high" of 10,328.50 formed on June 8. The same master high will now act as strong support in coming days on the way down and until the prices are trading above it, the medium-term trend will remain up but short term volatility will not be ruled out.

Close

Bank Nifty on the other hand looks more lucrative and could outperform Nifty50 in the coming days. When Nifty is trading near its 200 DMA, the Bank Nifty is still trading far below its 200 DMA which is placed at 26,340 indicating that it has more headroom for rally. The trend reversal buying is emerging in many banking stocks and range breakout along with positive moving average crossover can be seen in the banking index itself.

related news

Banks, non-banking financial sector, and consumption stocks could offer decent gains during the expected subdued phase of Nifty50. We have identified three stocks that could offer an 8 to 15 percent return in the short term.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Buy | CMP: Rs 204.1 | Target: Rs 235 | Stop loss: Rs 188 | Return: 13.5 percent

The stock has been hammered quite intensely in the month of February and March 2020. The fall has been abated in March-end and since then the counter has been consolidating and forming a base. Recently, the breakout of a base formation is visible on the chart along with a bullish crossover of major short term and medium-term moving averages. The prices have also breached its 23.6 percent retracement level of intermediate swing move and likely to move towards 38.2 percent retracement level which is placed at Rs 232. Traders can initiate long positions at current market price (CMP) and on any dip till Rs 195. The positions can be held with the short term perspective.

State Bank of India: Buy | CMP: Rs 195.60 | Target: Rs 225 | Stop loss: Rs 180 | Return: 15 percent

We have identified and recommended the stock earlier as well at Rs 158 levels when it was trading at a multi-year support zone. This is a follow-up call as the stock has bounced back from the important support levels and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the monthly chart. Bullish "harami" pattern has formed in the monthly time frame last month and follow up buying has also witnessed in the current month.

In the daily time frame, the stock is on the verge of breaking out from an "inverse head & shoulder" pattern. The RSI has started trading in a bullish zone for the first time in the current year and other momentum indicators are also trading with a bullish bias. The upward slope of short term moving averages suggesting that stock is poised for a breakout and can be bought for short term gain.

Hindustan Unilever: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,223.80 | Target: Rs 2,405 | Stop loss: Rs 2,120 | Return: 8 percent

The stock has been consolidating near its 20-day moving average for quite some time and looking poised for a fresh upmove. The prices have witnessed bullish crossover of major short term and medium-term moving averages. After hitting the fresh lifetime high in April 2020, the counter went through mild correcting but kept its higher top and higher bottom cycle intact. The RSI has now started trading in a bullish zone and other momentum indicators are also going through positive crossover, suggesting bullish momentum is building up in the counter. The stock is likely to outperform the benchmark indices and can be bought for short term gain.

Note: Closing price as per NSE on July 10 is taken as CMP.

The author is Technical Analyst (Equity & Currency) at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 07:45 am

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Nifty #Sensex #State Bank of India #Stocks Views #Technicals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.