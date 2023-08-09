Balu Forge Industries Q1 profit rises to Rs 15 crore

Balu Forge Industries on August 9 posted a 43 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 15.24 crore for the June quarter on the back of higher income.
It had clocked a profit after tax of Rs 10.64 crore in the April-June period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income went up to Rs 124.33 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 87.49 crore in the year-ago period.
On a standalone basis, the company's profit after tax rose to Rs 11.59 crore from Rs 10.90 crore a year ago while revenues increased to Rs 83.49 crore from Rs 82.28 crore. PTI ABI TRB RAM RAM
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!