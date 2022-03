business Axis Bank acquires Citi India’s consumer biz | Management commentary on the deal & future plans Axis Bank will acquire Citigroup's India consumer business for $1.6 billion. Citigroup will transfer 3,600 employees to Axis Bank. Citigroup-Axis Bank deal closure period is January-June 2023. Listen in to Axis Bank's management commentary about the deal contours and plans post the deal completion.