Almost 97% PMS schemes beat Nifty in July, small & multicaps hog the limelight

Market barometer the Nifty clocked a nominal gain of 0.26 percent in July as investors remained on the edge amid concerns over weak economic growth and rising inflation, fanning fears that central banks could begin

turning off the liquidity tap.

The majority of portfolio management schemes (PMSes), however, clocked healthy gains during the month, with 97 percent of them outperforming the equity benchmark.

Portfolio management services cater to wealthy investors and the professional fee charged by them is higher than regular mutual funds.

Data from PMSBazaar.com shows that 252 out of 261 PMSes, which declared their monthly return, outperformed the Nifty in July and most of them were from the small and multi-cap segments.

Minerva India Under-Served was the best strategy that gave a return of 22.95 percent in July. This smallcap strategy is managed by Right Horizons, data from PMSBazaar.com shows.

It was followed by India Opportunities Product, which gave a return of 14.98 percent. It is also a smallcap strategy that is managed by Aequitas Investment Consultancy.

A strategy named Value run by Bonanza was the top-performer in the multicap space, giving a return of 14.41 percent in July.

QED Capital Advisors' Alphabets was the top largecap strategy with a return of 10.51 percent.

After a tepid July, the market bounced back in August. The Nifty is up about 5 percent this month so far. The Sensex and the Nifty hit their fresh record highs of 55,363.74 and 16,507.35, respectively, in intraday trade on August 13.

Sensex took only 7 months to go from 50,000 to 55,000 mark.

The Sensex topped the 50,000-mark for the first time on January 21, 2021, in intraday trade after that it took just 10 sessions to hit the 51,000-mark on February 5, and 6 sessions to hit the 52,000-mark on February 15.

It took 85 sessions to move from 52,000 to 53,000 on June 22, 2021. After another 30 sessions, the Sensex scaled 54,000 on August 4 and seven more sessions to hit the milestone of 55,000 on August 13.

