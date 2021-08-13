MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
auto refresh
August 13, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to see flat opening on mixed global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,358 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian markets are trading in the red, while US markets ended higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex54,843.98318.05 +0.58%
    Nifty 5016,364.4082.15 +0.50%
    Nifty Bank35,937.05130.65 +0.36%
    Nifty 50 16,364.40 82.15 (0.50%)
    Fri, Aug 13, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT32245.10575.10 +1.82%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5769.2520.95 +0.36%


  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 13, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Most Asian equity markets continued to ignore record highs hit elsewhere in the world and fell in early trading on Friday, though Australia bucked the trend.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.59%, having closed lower on each of the past three days.

    Traders have been pointing to continued worries about the potential for new regulatory crackdowns in China and the fallout from the surging Delta variant of the new coronavirus in several countries in the region.

    Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.6%. Korea's Kopsi dropped 1.45% with Samsung Electronics falling to a seven-month low on concerns that memory chip prices may start to slip around the fourth quarter. Hong Kong fell 0.45%, and Chinese blue chips fell 0.21%.

  • August 13, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

    US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

    The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a third straight time last week, the latest sign that employers are laying off fewer people as they struggle to fill a record number of open jobs and meet a surge in consumer demand.

    Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell to 375,000 from 387,000 the previous week. The number of applications has fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January as the economy has increasingly reopened in the aftermath of the pandemic recession.

  • August 13, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    June IIP rises 13.6% YoY due to low base effect:

    A continuing low base effect led to industrial production in India expanding by nearly 13.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in June, against a 28.6 percent rise in May and a massive 134 percent rise in April. When compared with May 2019; however, the industrial output showed a contraction of 13.4 percent.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 13, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

    Retail inflation cools to 5.59% in July

    Consumer Price Index-Based inflation (CPI) for July came in at 5.59 percent, back within the Monetary Policy Committee's inflation targeting range of 4 (+/-2) percent, on the back of softening food prices.

    Consumer Food Price Inflation (CFPI) for July cooled to 3.96 percent compared with 5.15 percent in June, data from the National Statistical Office showed on August 12.

  • August 13, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower;

    Asian Markets trade lower;
  • August 13, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the IEA warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging cases of COVID-19 worldwide has forced governments to revive restrictions on movement.

  • August 13, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    US Markets ends higher:

    The Dow and S&P 500 jumped to record closes for a third straight day on Thursday, with mega-cap technology stocks driving the market higher as investors warmed to jobs data showing a steady U.S. economic recovery.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.88 points, or 0.04%, to 35,499.85, the S&P 500 gained 13.13 points, or 0.30%, to 4,460.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.13 points, or 0.35%, to 14,816.26.

  • August 13, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Market on Thursday

    Indian market ended with healthy gains on August 12 as the risk appetite of investors improved amid positive global cues.

    Benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty hit their fresh record highs of 54874.1 and 16,375.50, respectively, during intraday trade. At the end of the session, Sensex was 318 points, or 0.58 percent, up at 54,843.98 and Nifty was at 16,364.40, gaining 82 points or 0.50 percent.

    Mid and smallcaps resumed their upward march and outperformed the frontline stocks. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices closed 1.07 percent and 1.97 percent higher, respectively.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 13, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
  • August 13, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.