Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to see flat opening on mixed global cues

August 13, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

Asian Markets Update:

Most Asian equity markets continued to ignore record highs hit elsewhere in the world and fell in early trading on Friday, though Australia bucked the trend.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.59%, having closed lower on each of the past three days.

Traders have been pointing to continued worries about the potential for new regulatory crackdowns in China and the fallout from the surging Delta variant of the new coronavirus in several countries in the region.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.6%. Korea's Kopsi dropped 1.45% with Samsung Electronics falling to a seven-month low on concerns that memory chip prices may start to slip around the fourth quarter. Hong Kong fell 0.45%, and Chinese blue chips fell 0.21%.