Allocate capital in equities which is not required for the next 3 years: Neelesh Surana

A) These are indeed unprecedented times, and it’s important to maintain the asset allocation discipline. Given that valuations are attractive, we would recommend investors should capitalise on the same by increasing allocation.

However, the discipline of asset allocation should be maintained given that coronavirus is an evolving situation.

While a large part of the risk is built-in current valuation, a timely resolution of the crisis is important to prevent second-order impact on demand and supply chain.

Overall, we would recommend investors look at equities and allocate capital, which is not required for the next 3 years.

Existing investors should not look at point-to-point returns – most of the losses are quotation and will be recouped over time.

A) The reaction of oil is not linked to equities. It’s linked to the OPEC decision to increase production and it has reset the oil prices lower, and that is positive for India. With our current average Brent price forecast of USD 30/bbl, gain to India is in excess of INR 2.5 trillion (~ 1% of GDP). The gain from low oil prices can be shared between central, state govt and the consumers.

A) For large allocations, we would recommend investing about 50 percent lump sum, and remaining can be spread over the next few weeks. For others, SIPs are the most efficient way of capturing the volatility/downside.

A) FPIs have sold equities worth $4.5bn and bond outflows exceed $4bn. The systematic outflow from equities as an asset class via the ETF route is negative for all EMs including India flows.

An important related point is that India has currently huge USD 487bn FX reserves, which will help mitigate the impact on currency owing to FII flows.

A) It’s an evolving situation and thus it’s not possible to view the impact on earnings for the next two quarters. It is important to look at Covid-19 as a one-off event and thus P/BV would be a better measure for valuation, rather than P/E on immediate earnings.

A) An important point in the equity markets is that generally myopic nature of markets – stock price – reacts more than required to driven by short-term events (i.e. coronavirus); whereas the 'value' which is driven by long-term assumptions like DCF does not change that dramatically.

It will be a fair assumption that the disruption from Covid-19 will be short term, and this issue will be not there, say, one year down the line.

A) We continue to follow a two-pronged approach – a sort of barbell strategy – with significant portion into high-quality names which have now corrected, and at the same time participating in 'deep in value' businesses. Weightage in select public sector companies have been increased.

