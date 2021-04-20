'A true leader with humility’: Siddarth Bhamre pays tribute to the late Vinay Agrawal

Many people come and go in our lives but there are few who create an everlasting impression on us. Vinay Agrawal was one such personality. In my 10 years with Angel Broking, I never saw Vinay losing his temper.

His tone of interaction with different layers within the organization has been uniform. Humility is the first thing anyone would have learned from Vinay Agrawal.

His calmness compelled everyone to be open and frank with him which in turn led to strong interpersonal bonding. People speak of open-door policy but for him, it was a way of doing work.

Anyone could walk up to him and discuss things related to organization, that was the comfort level between him and us.

Vinay, along with Mr Dinesh Thakkar, made Angel Broking what it is today. His functional knowledge and his eye for detailing were noteworthy.

However, his true leadership was visible in the way he managed his team; like a family. He always used 'We' in his statements instead of 'I' which is a sign of a great leader.

ALSO READ: Vinay Agrawal, CEO of Angel Broking, passes away

He not only gave his time and mind to build Angel Broking but also gave his heart and soul. What Angel Broking has attained under his leadership is unparalleled.

Angel business model is now widely followed in the industry. Many who directly worked under him are now capably handling leadership roles in other organisations.

Vinay leaving so early in his life is a big loss to our industry at large and for everyone who has worked with him, it's a personal loss.

Some people stay with us forever even when they leave.

(The author is Director - Alternate Investments & Research at InCred Capital)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.