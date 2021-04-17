Angel Broking CEO and MD Vinay Agrawal passes away

Angel Broking Private Limited's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinay Agrawal passed away on April 17, the domestic stock broking firm informed in its exchange filing. Agrawal was also the Whole Time Director in the company and was holding the executive position since 2015.

The tragic news came only a day after the company announced the highest-ever monthly client acquisition in March. The digital stockbroker had onboarded 3,79,233 customers during March 2021, taking the total client base of Angel Broking to 41 lakh as of March 2021.

The company's board was set to meet on April 22 to consider and approve the third interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21).

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Agrawal possessed 15 years of experience spanning across the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) domain and covered multiple facets such as finance & operations, business development, product development and e-broking.

He had joined the Angel Group in the year 2000 as a Consultant with a responsibility to streamline the broking operations function. He then went on to set-up ‘Equity Derivatives’ business segment for the group, which today contributes more than 50 percent to the overall revenue.