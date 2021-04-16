MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Angel Broking share price jump 15% on highest-ever monthly client acquisition in March

The company's board is meeting on April 22 to consider and approve the third interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST

The share price of Angel Broking jumped almost 15 percent in intraday trade on BSE on April 16, a day after the brokerage firm said it achieved the highest-ever monthly client acquisition in March.

"The digital stockbroker has onboarded 3,79,233 customers during March 2021 while continuing its stellar run in the broking industry. The total client base of Angel Broking has now increased to 41 lakh as of March 2021," Angel Broking said in a media release.

The new additions have raised Angel Broking’s tally of gross clients in Q4FY21 to 9.6 lakh, which is 14.1 times higher from Q1FY20 when the company began its purely digital operations, it said.

"Given its strong focus on technology-savvy millennials and first-time investors, the median age of clients acquired has steadily decreased to 30 years in Q3 FY21 from 34 years in Q1 FY20. A part of its success is attributed to the fintech broker’s flat brokerage structure as well. Its delivery trades are free of cost and there is a flat fee of Rs. 20 per trade irrespective of lot size for F&O, commodity, and intra-day trades," said Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking.

Separately, the company said its board will meet on April 22 to consider and approve the third interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21).

Close

Related stories

"...we hereby inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, to consider and declare the third interim dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21," the company said in a BSE filing.

At 1340 hours, shares of Angel Broking were trading 10.89 percent higher at Rs 329 on BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Angel Broking #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Apr 16, 2021 01:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.