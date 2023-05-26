It's a long process, will take time: Ananta Barua on SEBI’s mutual fund TER proposals

SEBI wants to include all over-the-top expenses into the Total Expense Ratio charged by mutual funds.

Market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 26 said consultations on its proposal to cap the mutual fund fee are on and it will be sometime before regulations can be framed.

“The consultation process is going on. It will take time,” Ananta Barua, Whole Time Member, SEBI, said on the sidelines of a mutual fund summit organized by ASSOCHAM in New Delhi. He added that he was unaware of the initial responses that SEBI had got.

In a consultation paper, the market regulator has proposed to include all over-the-top expenses into the Total Expense Ratio (TER) charged by asset management companies (AMCs), which has widespread implications for the Rs 40 lakh crore industry.

It also proposes to cap TER for the whole of an asset class — for instance, debt funds or equity funds — rather than the current method of a scheme-wise cap.

Since there are no guidelines on how much additional charges mutual fund companies can levy unlike TER, which has an upper limit, for some, the cost may be significant over the long term. Eventually, investors end up paying 60-70 basis points more than the TER.

As per a SEBI assessment, mutual fund companies paid nearly Rs 3,500 crore in brokerage fee that came out of the pocket of investors.

From the data shared by AMCs, SEBI observed that spending of some schemes towards brokerage and transaction costs was more than the prescribed TER limits. It has resulted in investors paying more than double the permissible TER limits toward expenses.

SEBI wants to curb this practice, and, hence proposed that these over and above costs should be included in TER for transparency and mutual fund companies be allowed a limited purpose membership of stock exchanges “which will enable them to reduce expenses towards brokerage and transaction cost”.

The move has the potential to hit the profitability of mutual fund companies.

“Change is happening and this is good for the industry but from mutual funds’ profit point of view, I am not in favour of that,” said Munish Sabharwal, Zonal Head (North Region), SBI Funds Management, said at the same event.

He added the changes were “bumps in the journey” that were part and parcel of business. These regulations would make mutual funds and distributors more agile, Sabharwal said.