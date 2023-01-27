English
    MC Exclusive: SEBI may force large mutual fund houses to lower fees

    The capital market regulator appears to have evidence that some distributors nudge investors to shift from large and existing schemes to new schemes, as they can pay higher commissions. SEBI is now looking to tighten the cost norms for mutual fund houses

    Kayezad E Adajania
    January 27, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST
    SEBI is contemplating reducing a mutual fund's Total Expense ratio, for larger fund houses

    Capital market Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is contemplating curtailing large mutual fund (MF) houses from charging high expense ratios.

    In December 2022, the market regulator announced that it has initiated an internal study to re-look at the expenses that fund houses charge unitholders.

    has now learnt that SEBI may put a threshold on the overall equity assets under management (AUM) of fund houses to determine the expense ratio it can charge its investors.

    For instance, if a fund house’s equity AUM is Rs 50,000 crore (a figure that SEBI appears to be ideating around), then the fund house’s existing schemes as well as new schemes would be made to charge a lower expense ratio, compared to what they are qualified for under the present norms.