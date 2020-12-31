business 3-Point Analysis | Will 2021 see a return of bears, or will bulls still have last laugh? There is little doubt that 2020 will go down in history as an unprecedented year when daily life came more or less came to a standstill, thanks to the raging pandemic. It was also a year of great contrasts when the real economy struggled to find its feet, but equity markets rose phoenix-like from the depths of despondency, thanks to the coordinated fiscal stimulus. In our 3-Point analysis we discuss if the bull run will continue in 2021