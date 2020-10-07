3-Point Analysis | Vedanta delisting process begins, what could be the final exit price?

The delisting process of Vedanta has begun. The reverse book-building process for public shareholders to tender their shares started on October 5 and will conclude on October 9.

The final outcome of the success or failure of the delisting would be known on October 16. For it to be successful, institutional participation will be key.

Among the institutional investors, LIC is the biggest shareholder with 6.4 percent stake followed by ICICI Prudential with 4.8 percent stake.

Should investors participate in the delisting process? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis