172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|3-point-analysis-vedanta-delisting-process-begins-what-could-be-the-final-exit-price-5932941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Vedanta delisting process begins, what could be the final exit price?

Should investors participate in the delisting process? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis

Moneycontrol News

The delisting process of Vedanta has begun. The reverse book-building process for public shareholders to tender their shares started on October 5 and will conclude on October 9.

The final outcome of the success or failure of the delisting would be known on October 16. For it to be successful, institutional participation will be key.

Among the institutional investors, LIC is the biggest shareholder with 6.4 percent stake followed by ICICI Prudential with 4.8 percent stake.

Close
Should investors participate in the delisting process? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #Delisting #India #Vedanta #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.