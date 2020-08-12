3-Point Analysis | Is there more steam left in the pharma space after the recent rally?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to find out if there is more steam left in the sector and which stocks should investors keep an eye on.
The pharmaceutical sector has seen a sharp run-up from its lows in March as the external business environment and investor sentiment has improved. The BSE Healthcare index rallied about 80 percent from its March low of 10,948 hit on March 23. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to find out if there is more steam left in the sector and which stocks should investors keep an eye on.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 09:51 pm