3 Point Analysis | Here’s how investors can use deep corrections & bear market rallies

Recently, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) special envoy for COVID–19 said a vaccine for novel coronavirus is months away and the world has to learn to live with it. Markets might be unclear about the economic impact of the virus and thus we are witnessing bouts of short-covering. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand how investors can make the most of these occasional bear market rallies.
First Published on Mar 31, 2020 08:36 pm