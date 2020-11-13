eye-on-india 3-Point Analysis | Gold price up 32% since last Diwali -- is it still worth buying? Buying gold, particularly on festive days such as Dhanteras, is believed to be auspicious in India. Apart from its benefits like liquidity and value appreciation, gold is also considered an essential part of a well-diversified portfolio. But prices shooting up significantly since last Diwali, does it still make sense to invest in gold this Dhanteras? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.