MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Market turmoil not to impact IPO valuation : Vedant Fashions

    The company, whose flagship brand is the male ethic 'Manyavar' label, has fixed its issue price band at Rs 824-866 a share.

    PTI
    January 28, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The ongoing correction in capital market has not dented valuation of Kolkata-based ethnic wear major Vedant Fashions' initial public offer that aims to raise Rs 3,149 crore, a company official said on Friday.

    The company, whose flagship brand is the male ethic 'Manyavar' label, has fixed its issue price band at Rs 824-866 a share, a company official said.

    ALSO READ: Vedant Fashions sets price band of Rs 824-866 a share for its IPO

    BSE Sensex has seen about 4300 point correction since early January amid highly volatile trading sessions.The company official said the pricing was decided after feedback from institutional investors who have shown high demand interest for the shares.

    The brokerage houses had initially estimatied that the IPO would be about Rs 2500 crore. However, with better valuations the company is set to raise upto Rs 3,149 crore at the upper price band through it, the official said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Vedant Fashions shares have started commanding a premium of Rs 105 over its issue price in the grey market on Friday. Its shares are expected to list on NSE and BSE on February 16. The public issue, which will open on February 4, will be purely offer for sale (OFS) of 36,364,838 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, the official said.

    The offer for sale comprises sale of up to 1.74 crore shares by Rhine Holdings Ltd, up to 7.23 lakh shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund and up to 1.81 crore shares by Ravi Modi Family Trust. Rationalizing the high price band, he said it is an asset light company with zero debt despite its 546 exclusive stores. The huge growth potential in the organised celebration market will help to retain its high growth momentum.

    Vedant Fashions is a pan-India player with a retail presence in over 200 cities and three countries in UAE, Canada and the United States. The company said it will double its overseas store floor area in the next few years.

    Its 'Manyavar' brand accounts for about 80 per cent of its revenue and the company officials said it was confident that its other newer brands will grow stronger in the years to come. Asked about the impact of the third wave of COVID-19 on it, the company said it was minimal as shutdown was minimal.
    PTI
    Tags: #IPO valuation #Vedant Fashions #Vedant Fashions IPO
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 09:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.