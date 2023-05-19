English
    Market regulator Sebi proposes four key revamps: Top takeaways

    Stock market regulator is proposing changes in oversight and regulation to bring in more transparency and better corporate governance. The consultation papers were proposed late evening.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST
    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments from the public till May 31 on the proposals.

    Sebi proposes a uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds

    Sebi has proposed a uniform total expense ratio (TER) across mutual fund schemes, in an effort to bring greater transparency in the costs charged to unitholders. Read in detail, here

    Sebi proposes a new framework for AIFs to strengthen corporate governance rules

    Sebi has also proposed to amend the rules that govern alternative investment funds (AIFs) and suggested that some AIFs should not borrow funds or leverage to make investments. Continue here

    Sebi moots regulatory framework to deal with unexplained suspicious trading pattern

    A regulatory framework is being proposed to address suspicious trading patterns and also to regulate social media influencers. This framework would deal with malpractices that use new-age technologies. More details here

    Sebi mulls streamlining regulatory framework for Foreign Venture Capital Investors Registration

    A proposal has been put forward to streamline the framework for the registration of Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs) in India. The process of registration may be delegated to designated depository participants (DDPs), as it is done for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). Read here

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
