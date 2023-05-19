Market regulator Sebi proposes four key revamps: Top takeaways

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments from the public till May 31 on the proposals.

Sebi proposes a uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds

Sebi has proposed a uniform total expense ratio (TER) across mutual fund schemes, in an effort to bring greater transparency in the costs charged to unitholders. Read in detail, here

Sebi proposes a new framework for AIFs to strengthen corporate governance rules

Sebi has also proposed to amend the rules that govern alternative investment funds (AIFs) and suggested that some AIFs should not borrow funds or leverage to make investments. Continue here

Sebi moots regulatory framework to deal with unexplained suspicious trading pattern

A regulatory framework is being proposed to address suspicious trading patterns and also to regulate social media influencers. This framework would deal with malpractices that use new-age technologies. More details here

Sebi mulls streamlining regulatory framework for Foreign Venture Capital Investors Registration

A proposal has been put forward to streamline the framework for the registration of Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs) in India. The process of registration may be delegated to designated depository participants (DDPs), as it is done for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). Read here