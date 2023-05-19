Market regulator Sebi proposes four key revamps: Top takeaways

Sebi proposes a uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds
Sebi has proposed a uniform total expense ratio (TER) across mutual fund schemes, in an effort to bring greater transparency in the costs charged to unitholders.
Sebi proposes a new framework for AIFs to strengthen corporate governance rules
Sebi has also proposed to amend the rules that govern alternative investment funds (AIFs) and suggested that some AIFs should not borrow funds or leverage to make investments.
Sebi moots regulatory framework to deal with unexplained suspicious trading pattern
A regulatory framework is being proposed to address suspicious trading patterns and also to regulate social media influencers. This framework would deal with malpractices that use new-age technologies.
Sebi mulls streamlining regulatory framework for Foreign Venture Capital Investors Registration
A proposal has been put forward to streamline the framework for the registration of Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs) in India. The process of registration may be delegated to designated depository participants (DDPs), as it is done for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).