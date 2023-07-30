Marico expects food products to outweigh edible oils portfolio by 2027

Marico plans to do a commodity de-risking in edible oils.

Food products will contribute more than edible oils to Marico’s portfolio in the next three-to-four years, said the company’s management in its Q1FY24 earnings conference call.

Marico wants to reduce its dependency on edible oils as it is a highly volatile commodity, which can be unpredictable in pricing and supply. The company wants to focus on its personal care and food portfolio where there is less volatility in raw material prices, Marico’s management said in its earnings conference call.

The FMCG player plans to do a commodity de-risking in edible oils. De-risking is a strategy where companies reduce or minimise potential risks associated with fluctuations in prices and availability of commodities.

Marico sells edible oils under the brand name Saffola, which makes up 24 percent of its domestic revenues. The edible oils segment registered a 13 percent price growth in the April-to-June quarter, however, the volume growth was in lower double digits during the period, the company said in its investor presentation for Q1FY24.

The company attributed the lower volume growth to reduced inventory levels as vegetable oil prices declined sharply during the quarter. A production cut was taken so that manufacturing was not undertaken with expensive raw materials.

The edible oils portfolio is not a part of Marico’s parachute or value-added hair oils segment. Parachute coconut oil contributes 34 percent to Marico’s domestic business and value-added hair oils contribute 25 percent to the company’s total domestic business.

Marico on July 28 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 436 crore, up 15.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the April-to-June June quarter. Total revenue for the company fell 3 percent to Rs 2,558 crore in Q1FY24 compared to the same period a year before.

