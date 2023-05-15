English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mannapuram Finance MD secures stay on ED probe into money laundering charges

    The court has asked Nandakumar to seek approval from the investigating agency before dealing in his moveable assets that were reportedly frozen by the ED

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST
    Probe

    Mannapuram Finance MD gets stay on ED probe

    VP Nandakumar, the embattled managing director and chief executive officer of Manappuram Finance, has secured a stay from the Kerala High Court on the investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into money laundering charges against him.

    The court has asked Nandakumar to seek approval from the investigating agency before dealing in his moveable assets that were reportedly frozen by the ED.

    The stay has been granted for two weeks and Nandakumar plans to seek some modifications in the guidelines issued by the court.

    The Enforcement Directorate started searching multiple locations on premises linked to Manappuram Finance Limited in Kerala’s Thrissur. Searches are also carried out at the headquarters and residence of promoter Nandakumar.

    The development followed allegations of illegal collection of deposits of more than Rs 150 crore from the public without the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They are also suspected to doing large-scale cash transactions without following KYC norms.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Enforcement Directorate #investigation #Mannapuram Finance #money laundering #Nandakumar
    first published: May 15, 2023 08:11 am