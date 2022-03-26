Manish Sisodia presents Rs 75,800-crore 'Rozgar Budget' for Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Illustration by Suneesh K)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on March 26, presented a Rs 75,800-crore Budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23.

“Delhi’s economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19. The Budget allocation for 2022-23 is Rs 75,800 crore,” Sisodia said in his Budget speech.

Manish Sisodia stressed the 2022-23 Budget is a “Rozgar (employment) Budget”.

Delhi govt allocates Rs 800 crore during the financial year 2022-23 for creating jobs

The minister stated that his government intends to create 20 lakh jobs in the city over the next five years under the 'Rozgar Budget.'

And, to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years, Sisodia said the government will focus priority sectors like -- Retail, Food & beverages, Logistic & Supply Chain, Travel & Tourism, Entertainment, Construction

Real Estate, and Green Energy



"We have a target of expanding the working population in Delhi by creating 20 lakh jobs in the retail sector, food and beverage, logistics, travel and tourism, real estate and green energy," Sisodia said.



Manish Sisdia said while about Rs 4,500 crore will be required to create 20 lakh new jobs during the next 5 years, he proposed an outlay of Rs 800 crore during the financial year 2022-23.

Delhi Govt sets aside Rs 100 crore for redevelopment of renowned market places

"We plan to redevelop & transform these iconic markets of Delhi into attractive tourist destinations. For this, we propose 100 crores in the budget. At least 1.5 lakh new job opportunities will be created in next 5 years from within just 5 markets," said Sisodia.

Sisodia further said, "Shopping festivals will increase the number of tourists by about 4L, which will benefit hotels, restaurants, tourism and other businesses in a big way and overall will have a favorable impact on the lives of 12 lakh people employed in these sectors."

He also said, "On the lines of Delhi Shopping Festival, another festival is proposed in this budget to increase the business of Delhi's markets - Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival."

For the Delhi Shopping Festival of Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival, Sisodia proposed Rs 250 crore in this budget.

The minister said Delhi government wants to turn Gandhinagar into a "Grand Garment Hub" for readymade garments and textiles and that over 40,000 new jobs are expected to be created as a result of this programme over the next five years.

Delhi Govt plans to build an electronic city

Manish Sisodia said the government will establish an electronic city in the national capital to create 6 lakh jobs, with the goal of increasing employment prospects and boosting electronics manufacturing.



Sisodia says Delhi is the EV Capital of India

During his speech on the Delhi Annual Budget 2022-23 session, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that in 2019-20, the share of electric vehicles in the sale of new vehicles in Delhi was at 1.2 percent, which has further increased to 10 percent in February 2022.

"Delhi has become the first state in India to cross the 10% mark in EV sales, which is more than the share of electric vehicles in many developed countries like the UK, France & Singapore." He also said "20,000 new jobs will be created in the next 5 years through EV policy," he said.

Rs 3250 crore set up for electricity subsidies

According to the minister, the Kejriwal government's Zero Power Bill will be continued. He stated that the government has approved a budget of Rs 3250 crore for the electricity subsidy programme.

Here are the other key announcements in Delhi Budget:

The Delhi government also said it has allocated Rs 1,900 crore for 4 new hospitals and for the remodeling of existing government hospitals. A budgetary provision of Rs 9,769 crore for the health sector for the financial year 2022-23 has been proposed. It is also announced that Rs 16,728 crore as been reserved for Education sector for FY 2022-23. There is a proposal to set up Montessori labs in 100 more schools in the coming times. Sisodia said the government would convert all the classrooms of all the schools into digital classrooms in the next 4 years.

