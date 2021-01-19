Manappuram Finance Q3 Net Profit may dip 5% YoY to Rs. 37.9 cr: Arihant Capital

Manappuram Finance Ltd.

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Manappuram Finance to report net profit at Rs. 37.9 crore down 5% year-on-year (down 7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 3 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 982 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 5% Y-o-Y (down 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 607 crore.

