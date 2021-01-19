MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Manappuram Finance Q3 Net Profit may dip 5% YoY to Rs. 37.9 cr: Arihant Capital

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 3 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 982 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

January 19, 2021 / 04:09 PM IST
Manappuram Finance Ltd.

Manappuram Finance Ltd.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Manappuram Finance to report net profit at Rs. 37.9 crore down 5% year-on-year (down 7% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 3 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 982 crore, according to Arihant Capital.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 5% Y-o-Y (down 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 607 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Banking & NBFC #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Manappuram Finance #Result Poll
first published: Jan 19, 2021 04:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.