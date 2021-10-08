Mahindra CIE Q2 PAT seen up 87.8% YoY to Rs 114.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

Mahindra CIE Automotive | Company reported profit at Rs 60.7 crore in Q3CY20 against Rs 61.17 crore YoY, revenue fell to Rs 1,694.3 crore from Rs 1,868.5 crore YoY. (Image: mahindracie.com)

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra CIE to report net profit at Rs 114.1 crore up 87.8% year-on-year (down 16.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,949.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 64.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 248.3 crore.

