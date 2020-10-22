Macro Minutes podcast | Explaining the GST compensation cess flashpoint; what's in store for Indo-US trade ties post US elections?

On October 15, the finance ministry announced that it will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore on behalf of states under the special window to meet shortfall of Good and Services Tax compensations. This comes after many states rejected borrowing options given by the Centre. What were these options and why did the states not accept them?

In this first episode of the Macro Minutes, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Assistant Editor Arup Roychoudhury to find out more about the GST compensation cess flashpoint.

He also talks about what India can expect of its trade ties with the US after the presidential elections there.

The Macro Minutes podcast series by Moneycontrol will focus on analysing and breaking down complex issues pertaining to governance and policies of the country.