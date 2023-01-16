English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars at just 600 INR exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drugs to treat HIV infection

    The tentative approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets of strength 50 mg/25 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    January 16, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
    Lupin

    Lupin

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Pharmaceutical firm Lupin on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets used in treatment of HIV infection.

    The tentative approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets of strength 50 mg/25 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

    The Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets, 50 mg/25 mg had estimated annual sales of USD 666 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #HIV #Lupin #USFDA
    first published: Jan 16, 2023 01:53 pm