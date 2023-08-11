English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 11, 2023 / 04:24 pm

    Manipur violence LIVE updates: PM spoke in Parliament for over 2 hrs, but spent only 2 mins for Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

    Manipur violence LIVE updates: The PM was cracking jokes, laughing, making narratives and this doesn't suit him. The PM wasn't serious in the Parliament. He seems to have forgotten that Manipur is burning. The state has been decimated because of the politics of the BJP, said Rahul Gandhi.

    • Manipur violence LIVE updates: PM spoke in Parliament for over 2 hrs, but spent only 2 mins for Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi
      PM Modi seems to have forgotten that Manipur is burning, says Rahul Gandhi.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 11, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

      LIVE News Updates: Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible, says MEA spokesperson

      MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "Government of India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible. They may bear in mind that airspace is currently closed. When departing through land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security. Those who may be planning travel to Niger in the coming days are also similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalizes..."

    • August 11, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

      LIVE News Updates: Wrestling body polls on hold

      Wrestling Federation of India election scheduled tomorrow put on hold by Punjab and Haryana High Court.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 11, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

      RBI Governor LIVE Updates: Digital public infrastructure can be utilised for advancing financial inclusion, says Shaktikanta Das

      India’s experience have showed how digital public infrastructure can be utilised for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains through cost reductions. Our sustained engagement in India’s stat and the Unified Payment interface, especially during pandemic and thereafter has filled with the conviction that digital public infrastructure like UPI can become a critical part of global public goods when scaled up beyond national borders, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

    • August 11, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

      RBI Governor LIVE Updates: Global public goods play crucial role in shaping developmental strategies, says Shaktikanta Das

      Global public goods plays very crucial role in shaping developmental strategies and securing human welfare across borders and generations. Financing them has become a critical issue in the wake of covid-19 pandemic, highly uncertain geopolitical environment, climate change, fractures in international supply chains, tectonic changes in the financial market conditions and global liquidity, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

    • August 11, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

      LIVE News Updates: SC grants temporary medical bail to NCP's Nawab Malik for two months

      In a case involving money laundering (Nawab Malik v. Directorate of Enforcement and anr), the Supreme Court on Friday granted temporary medical bail to former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.

      The bail will be for a period of two months.

      The bail order is based solely on medical considerations and not on merits, according to a panel of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 11, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

      Manipur Violence LIVE updates: Manipur has been burning now for four months and the PM is in a very good mood, says Rahul Gandhi

      It is not my place to decide which tool the Prime Minister can use. I am pointing out that there are multiple instruments that the PM has at his disposal and he is not using a single one: Rahul Gandhi

      Manipur has been burning now for four months and the PM is in a very good mood. He is sitting in the Parliament, he is laughing and joking. His entire cabinet is in giggles and this to me seems completely insane, he added.

    • August 11, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

      Manipur Violence LIVE updates: PM doesn't like to see my face on TV, says Rahul Gandhi

      Responding to a query that Sansad TV cameras focused on Speaker when he was speaking, Rahul Gandhi said the PM doesn't like to see my face on TV.

    • August 11, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

      Manipur Violence LIVE updates: They suspend MPs or not, our idea is to fight for the people of Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

    • August 11, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

      Rahul Gandhi news LIVE updates: Weapons have been looted under the leadership of Manipur CM N Biren Singh, said Cong MP

      I said Bharat Mata has been killed and the word Bharat Mata has been expunged from my Parliament speech, said Rahul Gandhi.The weapons that have been looted in Manipur has happened under the leadership of chief minister N Biren Singh, he added.

    • August 11, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      Rahul Gandhi news LIVE updates: PM seems to have forgotten that Manipur is burning, says Cong MP

      The PM wasn't serious in the Parliament. He seems to have forgotten that Manipur is burning. The state has been decimated because of the politics of the BJP, said Rahul Gandhi.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 11, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

      Rahul Gandhi news LIVE updates: PM spoke in Parliament for 2 hours 13 minutes, but spent only two minutes for Manipur, says Cong MP

      The PM was cracking jokes, laughing, making narratives and this doesn't suit him.Whatever is happening in Manipur, the Indian Army can stop it in two days, said Rahul Gandhi.

    • August 11, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST

      Jharkhand News LIVE Updates: Encounter broke out between security forces and naxals

      An encounter broke out between security forces and naxals. One of two CRPF personnel, who were injured, succumbed to his injuries. After the encounter, both were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. At the hospital one was declared dead: Chaibasa police

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market