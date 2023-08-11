Manipur violence LIVE updates: PM spoke in Parliament for over 2 hrs, but spent only 2 mins for Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

August 11, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

In a case involving money laundering (Nawab Malik v. Directorate of Enforcement and anr), the Supreme Court on Friday granted temporary medical bail to former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.

The bail will be for a period of two months.

The bail order is based solely on medical considerations and not on merits, according to a panel of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi.