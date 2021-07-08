MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

LIC to have Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director; govt does away with Chairman post

The changes have been made by the Department of Financial Services under the finance ministry by amending Life Insurance Corporation of India (Employees) Pension (Amendment) Rules. Besides, some other rules under LIC Act, 1956, have been amended.

PTI
July 08, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will now have the post of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director instead of the Chairman position, with the government making changes to relevant rules ahead of the insurer's initial public offering this fiscal.

The changes have been made by the Department of Financial Services under the finance ministry by amending Life Insurance Corporation of India (Employees) Pension (Amendment) Rules. Besides, some other rules under LIC Act, 1956, have been amended.

"Chief Executive and Managing Director means the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director appointed by the Central Government under section 4 of the Act (LIC Act 1956)," according to a gazette notification issued on July 7.

To facilitate the listing of the insurance behemoth, the government has already approved raising its authorised share capital to Rs 25,000 crore.

Besides, the Department of Economic Affairs under the finance ministry recently amended the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules.

Close

Companies that have a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1 lakh crore at the time of listing can now sell just five per cent of their shares, with the latest amendment in rules, a move that will be beneficial for the government during the LIC initial public offer.

Such entities will be required to increase its public shareholding to 10 per cent in two years and raise the same to at least 25 per cent within five years.
PTI
Tags: #Business #India #LIC #Life Insurance Corporation of India
first published: Jul 8, 2021 05:45 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.