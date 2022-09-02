Laxman Narasimhan, new Starbucks boss, joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs leading global companies
From tech giants, top luxury brands to big pharma, Indian-origin CEOs are making quite an impression
September 02, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
Starbucks' new Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan, a consumer-industry veteran and a Pune university engineering graduate, is the latest entrant to the expanding list of Indian-origin CEOs of top global firms.
The 55-year-old Narasimhan, who previously held top positions at Reckitt Benckiser Group and PepsiCo, will join the coffee giant on October 1.
Here is a list of some of the Indian-origin CEOs who are leading top global firms:
- Laxman Narasimhan - Starbucks
- Parag Agrawal - Twitter
- Satya Nadella - Microsoft
- Sundar Pichai - Alphabet
- Leena Nair - Chanel
- Shantanu Narayen - Adobe
- Arvind Krishna - IBM
- Raghu Raghuram- VMWare
- George Kurian - Net app
- Thomas Kurian - Google cloud
- Vasant Narasimhan - Novartis
- Puneet Renjen - Deloitte
- CS Venkatakrishnan - Barclays
- Sanjay Mehrotra - Micron Technology