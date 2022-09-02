English
    Laxman Narasimhan, new Starbucks boss, joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs leading global companies

    From tech giants, top luxury brands to big pharma, Indian-origin CEOs are making quite an impression

    Moneycontrol News
    September 02, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

    Starbucks' new Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan,  a consumer-industry veteran and a Pune university engineering graduate, is the latest entrant to the expanding list of Indian-origin CEOs of top global firms.

    The 55-year-old Narasimhan, who previously held top positions at Reckitt Benckiser Group and PepsiCo, will join the coffee giant on October 1.

    Here is a list of some of the Indian-origin CEOs who are leading top global firms:

    1. Laxman Narasimhan - Starbucks

    2. Parag Agrawal - Twitter

    3. Satya Nadella - Microsoft

    4. Sundar Pichai - Alphabet

    5. Leena Nair - Chanel

    6. Shantanu Narayen - Adobe

    7. Arvind Krishna - IBM

    8. Raghu Raghuram- VMWare

    12. George Kurian - Net app

    13. Thomas Kurian - Google cloud

    14. Vasant Narasimhan - Novartis

    15. Puneet Renjen - Deloitte

    16. CS Venkatakrishnan - Barclays

    17. Sanjay Mehrotra - Micron Technology

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 12:25 pm
