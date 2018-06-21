Land pooling: Public feedback to be put before board on July 2-3, says DDA

Public suggestions and objections on DDA's land pooling policy will be put before the authority's Board of Enquiry and Hearing from July 2-3, an official statement said.

Last December, the Delhi Development Authority's highest decision-making body had approved simplification of the land pooling policy in the national capital and the DDA's role as being a "facilitator, regulator and planner only".

This effectively meant the transfer of pooled land to the DDA will not be required.

Originally, the land pooled under the policy was to be transferred to the DDA, which would act as the developer entity and undertake further sectoral planning and development of infrastructure on the land pooled.

"For implementation of land pooling policy, public notices were published in newspapers on January 11-12 for inviting objections, suggestions and observations or views within a period of 45 days from the general public. In all, 734 objections, suggestions and observations or views have been received," the DDA said in a statement.

Individual hearing of the persons who have filed their objections, suggestions and observations or views will now be held on July 2-3 before the DDA's Board of Enquiry and Hearing at the DDA headquarters in Vikas Sadan, it said.

"Land Pooling Policy in Delhi, for the purpose of speedy and easy execution, was revisited and reviewed by the DDA. The policy was announced in 2013. The government had also approved the regulations for operationalisation of the policy in May 2015. But, so far, the policy has not been implemented on the ground," the statement said.

Certain issues pending with the Delhi government, such as, notification of 89 villages under the DMC Act, 1957, and declaration of 95 villages as development area of the DDA under Section 12 of Delhi Development Act, 1957, were resolved in May and June last year respectively, the urban body said.

The DDA has been working on various aspects of the regulations to simplify the implementation or execution of the land pooling policy. Vice Chairman, DDA has also had discussions with various stakeholders, including farmers, who have been pressing for a long time to implement the policy, it added.

Incidentally, Federation of Housing Societies & Developers in Delhi (Land Pooling Policy) in a statement said that they "will hold a demonstration tomorrow at Vikas Sadan, demanding immediate implementation of the land pooling policy".