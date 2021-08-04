MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Kumar Mangalam Birla steps down as non-executive chairman of Vodafone-Idea

The board has unanimously elected current Non-Executive Director Himanshu Kapania as the Non-Executive Chairman of the company.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 06:57 PM IST
Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Telecom major Vodafone Idea Limited on August 4 informed that Kumar Mangalam Birla will step down as non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the board with effect from close of business hours on August 4, 2021.

The board of directors of Vodafone -Idea Limited at its meeting has accepted the request of Birla. The board, in the meanwhile, has unanimously elected current Non-Executive Director Himanshu Kapania as the non-executive chairman of the firm.

Last month, the Aditya Birla Group chairman had written a letter to the Government of India in which he offered to hand over his stake in Vodafone-Idea (Vi) to any public sector entity considering the "looming crisis" before the telecom operator. After Birla's letter came out in public, the shares of Vi tumbled over 16 percent on August 4.

In his letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Birla had said that investors are not willing to invest in the company in the absence of clarity on AGR liability, an adequate moratorium on spectrum payments and most importantly floor pricing regime above the cost of service.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates) 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kumar Mangalam Birla #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Aug 4, 2021 06:38 pm

