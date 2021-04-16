KNR Construct Q4 PAT seen up 29.6% YoY to Rs 87.2 cr: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects KNR Construct to report net profit at Rs 87.2 crore up 29.6% year-on-year (up 12.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 763.4 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 176.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 26.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 152.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

