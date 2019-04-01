App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know Your Leader | Naveen Patnaik: Known as 'Mr Clean', Odisha CM gunning for 5th straight term

Under Naveen’s leadership, the BJD stormed to power in the 2000 Odisha Assembly polls. He assumed the chief minister’s position — something he continues to hold uninterrupted till date

Nachiket Deuskar @PartTimeBowler
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Image: Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Image: Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha)
Whatsapp

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on April 1 took on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, saying the latter could not speak Odia without reading from a paper even after holding the position for 19 years.

That Naveen cannot speak Odia without reading it off a paper is a known fact. Perhaps, he is the only chief minister in the country who is not completely comfortable with the local language. He has, over the years, faced criticism because of this. It is well documented that at rallies, Naveen delivers Odia speeches reading from scripts written in Roman alphabets.

However, he has mastered English and French, among others.

But, what is not known is how the 72-year-old managed to hold the state and the party with a grip so firm for almost two decades.

related news

Naveen was born on October 16, 1946 in Cuttack to Bijayananda Patnaik, popularly known as Biju, and his Punjabi wife Gyan. Biju was an aviator and a businessman besides being a politician with the Congress and the Janata Party. Biju also served as Odisha’s chief minister twice.

He spent his early years away from Odisha, studying at the Welham Boys' School in Dehradun and later The Doon School. Naveen attended Kirori Mal College, Delhi University where he studied Bachelor of Arts.

Reportedly called 'pappu' by his friends, Naveen had remained away from politics during these years. However, after the demise of his father in April 1997, he founded the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The party, under Naveen’s leadership, stormed to power in the 2000 Odisha Assembly polls in an alliance with the BJP. Naveen assumed the chief minister’s position — the office he continues to hold uninterrupted till date.

Often known as 'Mr Clean', Patnaik-led BJD was able to retain power in the 2004, 2009 and 2014 assembly elections.

In fact, the 2014 election result surprised many. Battling anti-incumbency, the party won 117 out of 147 seats in the assembly and 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats. This was a considerable increase from 2009 where the party won 103 in the assembly and 14 Lok Sabha seats. In the run-up to the 2009 polls, the party had quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Also read — BJP's Look East policy | Odisha: Saffron party stands to gain as CM Naveen Patnaik battles anti-incumbency

Now, Naveen is battling anti-incumbency that has accumulated over 19 years. In the last few months, many of his trusted lieutenants such as Baijayant Panda have left the party.

The main Opposition party in the state — Congress — has been relegated to the margins. Naveen now has a new rival to deal with — Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP.

Shah has also predicted that the BJP was on its way to not only performing well there in the Lok Sabha polls, but also forming the next state government. Odisha is heading for simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in four phases.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 07:08 pm

tags #BJD #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha #Odisha Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Even as Amit Shah Promises Mission-20 in Northeast, Can Citizenship Bi ...

Heartbroken After Losing Job, Man Rants at Sushma Swaraj on Twitter; U ...

Money Under 'NYAY' Scheme to be Deposited in A/C of Women, Says Rahul ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Child Helpline Number Saves Minor From Being Forced to Marry in Telang ...

UK Court Finds Indian-origin Man Guilty of Trying to Join ISIS

E-Buzz: Ranveer Inks A Musical Beginning

'Have Right to Use Anything in Self Defence': Pakistan Indicates F-16s ...

PM Modi Targets Sharad Pawar; NCP Hits Back With Advani Jibe

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

BJP rally in north Kashmir sees attendance of 78 people; party leaders ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

India Open 2019 takeaways: Kidambi Srikanth shows he is yet to hit top ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Punjab lose three as Delhi domin ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Joe Russo: Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

April Fools' Day 2019: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff is an epi ...

Joe Russo gives away THIS detail about Avengers: Endgame

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.