Khan Academy, SBI Foundation join hands to accelerate localisation of educational content

SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of State Bank of India, is partnering with Khan Academy India, an edtech platform, for localisation of educational content and making them accessible to students in Punjab.

The focus of the partnership will be on successfully implementing a personalised math learning programme for 100,000 learners in Punjab. “SBI Foundation and SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd. are exclusively providing funding support for math content localisation in Punjabi and teacher training programs… across 3,000 schools in Punjab," both the organisations said on January 25, but did not disclose the funding amount.

Localisation of educational content is a new thrust area and the new national education policy (NEP) 2020 has clearly underlined it. As a part of this initiative, Khan Academy India will work with the Punjab government to effectively implement it.

“At SBI Foundation, we are working to enhance and sustain the students’ interest in learning mathematics…Innovative teaching methods can help improve learning outcomes for children and therefore, we are elated to have partnered with Khan Academy India in strengthening the mathematical abilities of 1,00,000 learners,” said Manjula Kalyanasundaram, Managing Director, SBI Foundation.

“Together, we are going to create essential learning content in regional languages so that millions of students and teachers can learn in their own language and focus on what is important,” said Sandeep Bapna, MD, Khan Academy India.

The US-headquartered edtech platform Khan Academy, which had entered India in 2016, aims at growing 10X in the next three years in the country, and eyes to focus increasingly on digital education in vernaculars, Moneycontrol had reported in November.