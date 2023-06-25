Key events next week: India fiscal deficit, core sector output, IPO launches; US GDP and more

Economic data releases in India and from around the world in the coming week (Representative Image)

The week beginning June 26 is packed with important national and global macroeconomic data releases that could have an impact on trading on Dalal Street.

In the coming week, India's fiscal deficit and infrastructure sector output, both for the month of May (data to be released on June 30) are important numbers to track. Also the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will disclose bank deposit and loan growth reports.

There will also be seven new initial public offerings (IPOs) - three main board and four from the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment - that are set to hit Dalal Street in the coming week, starting June 26.

US Q1 GDP data (June 29) and UK GDP May Preliminary data (June 30) are also important in the coming week. Other major global economic data releases will be Tokyo's CPI data, China and Japan Manufacturing PMI, (both for the month of June), and Unemployment Rate reports for May from Japan and Eurozone.

June 26 (Monday)

IdeaForge Technology IPO

Drone manufacturer IdeaForge Technology has set a price range of Rs 638–672 per share for its initial public offering. From the higher pricing band, the company hopes to raise about Rs 567 crore.

Pentagon Rubber IPO

Conveyor belt manufacturer Pentagon Rubber in the SME segment is planning to raise Rs 16.17 crore at the upper end of the price band which is set at Rs 65-70 per share.

June 27 (Tuesday)

Cyient DLM IPO

Cyient DLM, the subsidiary of IT services firm Cyient, will raise Rs 592 crore at the higher end of the Rs 250–265 per share price range.

US CB Consumer Confidence June

In May, the Consumer Confidence Index, as reported by the Conference Board, declined to 102.3 (1985=100) from an upwardly revised 103.7 in April.

(Other important data releases on Tuesday: US Durable, Core Durable Goods Orders May; US House Price Index April; US New Home Sales May; BoJ Core CPI YoY)

June 29 (Thursday)

Global Pet Industries IPO

Global Pet Industries, a manufacturer and exporter of PET stretch blow moulding machines, will begin accepting subscriptions for its second public offering. The fixed issue price per share would be Rs 49.

Tridhya Tech IPO

Software development services and solutions provider Tridhya Tech is planning to raise Rs 26.41 crore via an issue of 62.88 lakh shares at the upper end of the price band of Rs 35–42 per share.

Synoptics Technologies IPO

IT services and solutions provider Synoptics Technologies plans to mop up Rs 54.03 crore through its first-ever public offering. 22.8 lakh shares are offered at a price of Rs 237 per share.

US GDP Q1

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2023, according to the second estimate. The GDP increased at an annual rate of 1.1 percent in Q1 according to the first estimate. In Q4 of 2022, real GDP increased by 2.6 percent.

Tokyo Core CPI June

Tokyo region’s CPI is seen as a leading indicator of nationwide trends. Tokyo core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, rose 3.2 percent YoY in May. The inflation data is one of the key factors used by the BoJ when it issues new quarterly inflation forecasts at a two-day policy meeting ending on July 28.

Japan's nationwide consumer prices rose 3.2 percent year on year in May, slowing from the 3.4 percent recorded in April.

(Other important data releases on Thursday: Eurozone Consumer Inflation Expectation June, Eurozone Consumer Confidence June, Japan Industrial Production May, China Manufacturing PMI June, Japan Household Confidence June, Eurozone Industrial Sentiment June, Eurozone Business Climate June)

June 30 (Friday)

India Fiscal Deficit for May

Fiscal deficit for April 2023 was Rs 1.34 lakh crore, amounting to 7.5 percent of the full-year target of Rs 17.87 lakh crore.

India Bank Loan and Deposits Growth

In the fortnight ending June 2, bank loans grew 15.4 percent and deposits increased 11.8 percent YoY, according to the RBI.

India Infrastructure Output for May

The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a six-month low of 3.5 percent in April. In March 2023, the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 3.6 percent. The core sector growth was 9.5 percent in April 2022.

(Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors, including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output.)

(Other important releases on Friday: UK GDP May Preliminary, Eurozone CPI, Core CPI June Preliminary, Eurozone Unemployment Rate May)