Karnataka: Nandini milk and dairy product prices to go up by Rs 3 from August 1

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced on July 31 that prices of Nandini milk and dairy products will be increased by up to Rs 3 from August 1.

The decision to raise the prices came after demands from milk producers and was approved by the Karnataka cabinet on July 27.

According to a release from KMF, the prices of various milk products will be revised as follows: Toned milk (blue packet) will be increased from Rs 39 per litre to Rs 42, Homogenised milk, previously priced at Rs 40, will now cost Rs 43, Pasteurised milk (Green packet) will be priced at Rs 46 instead of Rs 43, Shubham special milk (orange packet) will be raised from Rs 45 to Rs 48 per litre. Furthermore, curd's price has been increased to Rs 50 per kilogram, up from Rs 47, and buttermilk (200ml) will now cost Rs 9, previously priced at Rs 8.

KMF officials stated that the revised prices of Nandini milk products are aimed at supporting milk producers in Karnataka, as the state continues to have the lowest milk prices compared to other states.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association (BBHA) has decided to increase rates by 10% due to the rise in fuel, gas, and milk prices.