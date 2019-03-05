App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Juniper to acquire AI wireless firm Mist Systems

Mist has built the world’s first AI-driven wireless platform, which makes Wi-Fi more predictable, reliable and measurable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Juniper Networks announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mist Systems, a provider of cloud-managed wireless networks powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Under the terms of the agreement, Juniper Networks will acquire Mist for aggregate consideration of $405 million, subject to adjustment, payable in cash and the assumption of outstanding equity awards. The proposed acquisition is expected to close in Juniper Networks’ fiscal second quarter.

Mist has built the world’s first AI-driven wireless platform, which makes Wi-Fi more predictable, reliable and measurable.

Mist has also developed the networking industry’s only AI-driven virtual assistant, Marvis, to simplify wireless troubleshooting and provide unprecedented insight into client and network behavior.

related news

Mist has already acquired a clients across numerous industries, including two of the Fortune 10, seven of the top 40 retailers, the flagship facility at the US’s largest healthcare system, one of the top mobile carriers and one of the world’s largest airlines.

“Mist Systems is a great fit for Juniper and for our enterprise customers,” explained Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks. “Juniper and Mist share a common strategic goal. We believe in the Software-Defined Enterprise and Mist’s focus on bringing AI to IT is consistent with our core belief that we need to simplify operations and improve customer experience while lowering costs. With Mist, we are adding a market leading solution to complement our portfolio, drive the cloud transition within the enterprise and accelerate our enterprise growth.”

“Mist Systems has developed a unique blend of wireless, AI and cloud expertise that has enabled us to stand out from the competition and bring much needed innovation to the wireless space,” said Sujai Hajela, CEO of Mist Systems. “By combining these proficiencies with Juniper’s expansive channel reach, world-class support and best-in-class networking and security products, we believe we will be well poised to change the IT landscape by ushering in a new generation of AI-driven products.”
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

How to Train Your Dragon-The Hidden World to Hit Indian Theatres on Ma ...

India A and B Make Winning Start in U-19 Quadrangular

PM to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Rs 5,010-cr Highway Projects ...

‘False Propaganda’: Navy Denies Pak Claim That it Stopped Submarin ...

India vs Australia | In Numbers: Records Tumble as Kohli Brings up 40t ...

After Data Breach, Naidu Does Not Deserve to Remain Andhra CM, Says Ja ...

Pakistan SC Bars Private Channels from Airing Indian Films, TV Shows

Mumbai Woman Makes Bomb Hoax Call to Settle Score After Argument in Go ...

After Sitharaman Says Won’t Give Death Toll, Rajnath Doubles Down on ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Compelling wife to 'cohabit' with husband violates fundamental rights; ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Facebook working on 'enterprise editions' of its standalone Oculus VR ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Usman Khawa ...

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza wrap London schedule o ...

Jonas Brothers collaborate with Amazon Studios for a documentary

Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh is Husband No 1

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.