JSW Steel bumps up combined crude steel output by 28% for December quarter year-on-year

JSW Steel today reported a 28 percent year-on-year growth in its combined crude steel output for the quarter ended December at 5.35 million tonnes.

Sequentially, the combined output rose six percent, the company said in a press release.

On a standalone basis, the company recorded production of 4.41 million tonnes, registering a sequential and year-on-year growth of eight percent each.

Capacity use at the standalone level was 94% during the December quarter.

Output would have been higher had it not been for Bhushan Power & Steel’s continuous strip plant being shut down for 10 days for upgrade, the company said.

For the nine-month period of April-December, the company recorded crude steel production growth of 15 percent on a standalone basis at 12.61 million tonnes and 39 percent at the group level at 15.50 million tonnes.