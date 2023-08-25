English
    JSW Group working on plans to make its own EVs: Sajjan Jindal

    "Working parallelly to develop our own EV cars," Sajjan Jindal said on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023

    August 25, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    JSW Group, which is in talks with MG Motor India to enter the EV space, is also working on a parallel plan to make its own electric vehicles, Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Friday. Discussions are underway with MG Motor, Jindal said.

    "We are extremely serious about entering the EV space. MG would be our preferred choice. If it happens, otherwise we are also working parallelly to develop our own EV cars," he said on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023.

    EV is an area where the JSW Group must enter as it is the future and this is a good time to make a foray into this space, Jindal said.

    In January, JSW Group Chief Financing Officer Seshagiri Rao had told.

    August 25, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

