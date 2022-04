Source: Shutterstock

JPMorgan Chase reported on Wednesday that quarterly earnings tumbled as the banking giant set aside $902 million for bad loans, citing "downside risks" including the Ukraine war and surging inflation.

The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan reported $8.3 billion in first-quarter profits, down 42 percent from the year-ago period. Revenues dipped five percent to $30.7 billion.





