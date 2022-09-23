JioMart rolls out month-long sale, to offer up to 80% off across categories during festive season

Reliance Retail's e-tail arm JioMart, which debuted in 2020, on September 23 launched its month-long sale for the upcoming festive season. The sale that was rolled out on September 23 will run until October 23, 2022. JioMart will host two sales during this time -- the 'Tyohaar Ready Sale' and the 'Bestival Sale’.

The Jio e-tail platform will offer up to 80 percent off on electronics, home and kitchen appliances, fashion and lifestyle items, beauty products, FMCG, and consumer durables, in addition to grocery, which is JioMart's mainstay.

Additionally, JioMart will also be providing its customers an additional offer on State Bank of India (SBI) debit cards, wherein users will get an extra 10 percent cashback on a minimum order value of Rs 1,000.

Further, limited period 'flash deals' will also be offered every three hours on the app where exclusive deals will be available on consumer durables and electronic gadgets such as laptops, smartwatches, smart HD TVs, smartphones, and mobile accessories. There will be additional offers on branded products as well as Reliance Retail-owned brands such as Reliance Digital and Reliance Trends.

Notably, JioMart has on-boarded traditional artisans and weavers for the first time this festival season and a wide range of handmade products will be available, ranging from leather shoes, Bengali handloom sarees, handwoven Sambalpuri sarees, to phulkari, chikankari, etc.

Commenting on the announcement, Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, “As one of the largest multichannel homegrown e-marketplaces, we aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem by empowering local stores, kiranas, SMB (Small and Medium Businesses), MSMEs, local artisans, and burgeoning women entrepreneurs. To support this aim, we are onboarding sellers and local artisans to our e-commerce fold, we have also expanded the categories across segments and increased SKUs by more than 80 times compared to the previous year."

He added: "Our most recent launch, the JioMart-WhatsApp ordering, has been received well by our customers. We are confident that during the upcoming festival season, we will be able to strengthen our relationship with sellers and customers through JioMart."

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.