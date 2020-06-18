Jio-PIF deal: 5 key things to know about PIF's investment in Jio Platforms

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has become the latest investor express interest to invest over Rs 11,000 crore for a 2.32 percent stake in the Jio Platforms and join a global group of reputed technology and private equity investors ranging from Facebook to L Catterton.

This has pushed Reliance’s digital unit’s investment mop-up to over Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

Here are five key things to know about the deal:

> Saudi Arabia’s PIF, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, will invest Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32 percent of Jio Platforms.

>PIF's investment is a historic eleventh investment in the Reliance Industries (RIL) digital unit in nine weeks.

> After PIF's investment, RIL, the oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate, has now shed 24.7 percent stake in Jio.

>The investment by PIF in Jio Platforms is at an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

> With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 115,693.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton, since April 2020.

