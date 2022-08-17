Jetstar-IndiGo partnership goes live, flyers can book direct connections to India

Representative image

The partnership between Singapore-based Jetstar Asia and India's biggest airline IndiGo has gone live, which will allow flyers to book direct flights to several Indian cities, the two companies said in a press statement on August 17.

The virtual interlinear partnership, announced in April, will allow Jetstar customers in Singapore and Southeast Asia to book low-cost direct flights and connections to India. Jetstar Asia Airways Pte Ltd is one of the Asian offshoots of Jetstar Airways, the low-cost subsidiary of Australia's Qantas airline.

“This strategic agreement will enable both airlines to tap into the rising demand for international travel, with the upcoming festive season," Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said.

Jetstar has a hub at the Changi Airport and travelers can now book low-cost direct flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. Jetstar Asia operates to 11 destinations in Southeast Asia.

The virtual interline partnership between the two airlines will be through Dohop, a technology company and flight search engine.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone for Jetstar as we continue to expand our network via Singapore’s Changi Airport

through our partnership with IndiGo," Jetstar Asia Commercial Lead, Poh Tiong Seng said.

Jetstar and IndiGo are also strategic partners of Changi Airport Group.