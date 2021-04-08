Jaypee Infratech case | NBCC and Suraksha Realty submit revised resolution plans: Sources

(Image: Pixabay)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

NBCC and Suraksha Realty have submitted revised resolution plans for Jaypee Infratech, sources told Moneycontrol.

A meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) is scheduled for April 12 to discuss the resolution plans of both the contenders. This will be the fourth round of the corporate insolvency resolution process

In a judgment delivered on March 24, the Supreme Court had said the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) can invite modified or fresh resolution plans only from Suraksha Realty and state-run NBCC, the two applicants who were allowed to do so in the judgment on November 6, 2019.

It said the resolution plans should be submitted in two weeks. The apex court had also said that Rs 750 crore deposited by Jaypee Associates would not go to Jaypee Infratech and that NBCC would not be allowed to utilise it for construction.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)