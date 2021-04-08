English
Jaypee Infratech case | NBCC and Suraksha Realty submit revised resolution plans: Sources

In a judgment delivered on March 24, the Supreme Court had said the IRP can invite modified or fresh resolution plans only from Suraksha Realty and state-run NBCC

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
(Image: Pixabay)

NBCC and Suraksha Realty have submitted revised resolution plans for Jaypee Infratech, sources told Moneycontrol.

A meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) is scheduled for April 12 to discuss the resolution plans of both the contenders. This will be the fourth round of the corporate insolvency resolution process

In a judgment delivered on March 24, the Supreme Court had said the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) can invite modified or fresh resolution plans only from Suraksha Realty and state-run NBCC, the two applicants who were allowed to do so in the judgment on November 6, 2019.

It said the resolution plans should be submitted in two weeks. The apex court had also said that Rs 750 crore deposited by Jaypee Associates would not go to Jaypee Infratech and that NBCC would not be allowed to utilise it for construction.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Jaypee Infratech
first published: Apr 8, 2021 09:45 am

