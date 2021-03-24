Jaypee Infratech case: Homebuyers fret but legal experts applaud Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court’s judgement allowing another 45 days for insolvency resolution of Jaypee Infratech has evoked mixed reactions ranging from aggrieved homebuyers and their lawyers expressing frustration, to some legal experts lauding the verdict as the best possible outcome that gives clarity on extremely complicated matters.

The court has allowed state-run NBCC and Suraksha Realty to submit fresh resolution plan in two weeks so that the corporate insolvency resolution procedure can be completed in 45 days. It also ruled that Rs 750 crore deposited by Jaypee Associates cannot be used for the construction of Jaypee Infratech projects.

Shashi Garg, president of Klassic Welfare Apartment Association that represents 1,600 homebuyers, told Moneycontrol he had “lost all hope”. He had booked an apartment in 2008 and is paying Rs 60,000 as rent and Rs 70,000 as EMI for a 4BHK apartment.

“We have been waiting for a judgment since October and for NBCC to start work immediately as 97% had voted in its favour,” he said.

Ashish Rustogi, president of Krescent Homebuyers Association comprising 1,100 homebuyers, said the verdict was frustrating. “We are disappointed. We had definitely not expected a CIRP Part IV after running from pillar to post for almost a decade. Why are we being meted out a different treatment vis-à-vis buyers of Unitech and Amrapali,” he asks.

“It is frustrating and a waste of time and money. What wrong have homebuyers done in buying this property,” asks Sanjeev Sahani, a homebuyer who has been waiting for possession of his unit he booked with Jaypee Infratech almost a decade ago.

“We have had enough of rounds of voting and we are back to square one. Let our money siphoned off by the promoter be returned to us and allow homebuyers to complete the project,” he says.

Another buyer Amit Gupta told Moneycontrol that he was disappointed with the litigation process. “It seems like buyers are being roasted in this IBC-based SC litigation. Every time we hope for some solace, a new issue crops up. Buyers have voted for NBCC with a crystal-clear view of trust deficit from JIL. I hope with these fresh directions by the Supreme Court, NBCC shall make an endeavour to complete the flats thereby closing this litigation cycle once and for all.”

Chitra Sharma, who was among the first few homebuyers to approach the top court in 2017, told Moneycontrol that “over 20,000 people who had booked their homes way back in 2009 are languishing. This is a waste of time, money, resources and mental torture. We are surprised”.

Ashwarya Sinha, advocate-on-record, who filed the PIL in the Chitra Sharma case said the Supreme Court had made a “complete U-turn” on its objective to put the entire Jaypee conundrum to a quitous (finality). He said the judgment sets aside the Resolution Plan of the NBCC that was approved by 97.36% of the Committee of Creditors.

“The Supreme Court in setting aside the judgment has in effect given relief to a mere dissenting minority of less than 2.5% consisting of lenders, while interests of majority yet hangs in the air. What is even more startling is that the Hon’ble Supreme Court, contrary to its own earlier judgment, has held that the amount of Rs. 750 Crores deposited earlier with the Supreme Court will not be part of the CIRP of Jaypee Infratech but of JAL,” he said.

He said the Supreme Court transferred all the matters pertaining to Jaypee before the NCLAT to itself to settle, once and for all, the entire matter, but now the efforts of homebuyers and all parties involved have been “washed away, bringing the entire resolution process back to square one”, he added.

However, some legal experts said the judgement gives much-needed clarity that will eventually help homebuyers.

“The judgment while at first blush may seem to have rewound the clock which could be difficult for the consumers to understand, however they must appreciate that this was a very complex situation and various competing interests of parties and complex jurisprudential issues had to be dealt with. In the long run this case would help the consumers (despite the issue of the Rs 750 crores not being transferred from JIL to JAL) since at least after two years there’s clarity on how things can finally move forward. It was important to untangle the crazy mess that this case had gotten into and take forward the case towards some logical and practical conclusion,” said Vaibhav Gaggar of Gaggar & Associates.

Sahil Sethi, a lawyer, who has represented several homebuyers associations, is of the opinion that the 45-day timeframe is positive for homebuyers despite the 10-year-wait. “It’s the best solution under the circumstances. Agreed that the homebuyers have been waiting for 10 years now but a plan which didn’t take all factors into account, would have done more injustice to homebuyers. This judgment beautifully irons out all creases with no unanswered questions. The CoC is now free to exercise its commercial wisdom without any confusion.”

The Supreme Court on March 24 gave an additional period of 45 days to the creditors for the completion of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

The court also permitted the two bidders NBCC and Suraksha Realty to submit a revised resolution plan.

“The matter regarding approval of the resolution plan stands remitted to the Committee of Creditors of JIL and the time for completion of the process relating to CIRP of JIL is extended by another period of 45 days from the date of this judgment,” the three-member bench comprising Justice A N Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said in its order.

“We direct the IRP to complete the CIRP within the extended time of 45 days from today. For this purpose, it will be open to the IRP to invite modified/fresh resolution plans only from Suraksha Realty and NBCC respectively, giving them time to submit the same within 2 weeks from the date of this judgment,” it said.

“It is made clear that the IRP shall not entertain any expression of interest by any other person nor shall be required to issue any new information memorandum. The said resolution applicants shall be expected to proceed on the basis of the information memorandum already issued by IRP and shall also take into account the facts noticed and findings recorded in this judgment,” it said.

After receiving the resolution plans as aforementioned, the IRP shall take all further steps in the manner that the processes of voting by the Committee of Creditors and his submission of report to the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) are accomplished in all respects within the extended period of 45 days from the date of this judgment. The Adjudicating Authority shall take final decision in terms of Section 31 of the Code expeditiously upon submission of report by the IRP, the order said.

“…the proceedings relating to CIRP of JIL were initiated by the Allahabad Bench of National Company Law Tribunal but, later on, the same were transferred to its Principal Bench at New Delhi. Therefore, the proceedings contemplated by this judgment shall be taken up by the Principal Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal at New Delhi. These directions, particularly for enlargement of time to complete the process of CIRP, are being issued in exceptional circumstances of the present case and shall not be treated as a precedent,” it said.

“All the appeals, transferred cases, transfer petitions and interlocutory applications in this batch stand disposed of,” the order said.

It held that the Rs 750 crore deposited by Jaypee Infratech's parent company, Jaiprakash Associates, is not a part of the resolution plan. This means that NBCC cannot use the amount for completing construction of the unfinished projects.

“…we have also disapproved the decision of the Adjudicating Authority in relation to the said amount of INR 750 crores with accrued interest and have held that this amount is the property of JAL and the stipulations in the resolution plan concerning its usage by JIL or the resolution applicant cannot be approved [as held in Point J (i) (supra)]. However, the final treatment of the said amount of INR 750 crores with accrued interest shall be determined by NCLT after the reconciliation of accounts between JAL and JIL and in terms of the directions contained in this judgment,” the order said.

NBCC, when contacted, said that it was “studying the judgment.”

The Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on October 8, 2020 over a batch of petitions and appeals filed in the matter.

On August 6, 2020, the court had transferred to itself the appeals pending before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NBCC plan to acquire debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech and construct over 20,000 pending flats. The top court had said then that all appeals before NCLAT and the apex court would be heard together to avoid further delay.

NBCC had challenged modifications made by the NCLT in the original resolution plan submitted by it and as approved by the Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (JIL)'s CoC.

On March 3, state-owned NBCC had received approval from the NCLT to acquire debt-laden Jaypee Infratech through an insolvency process and complete more than 20,000 pending flats over the next three and half years.

The tribunal had also ordered that Rs 750 crore be deposited by Jaypee Infratech's parent firm Jaiprakash Associates with the Supreme Court registry, would be part of the resolution plan.

Jaypee Infratech went into an insolvency process in August 2017 after the NCLT admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium. Anuj Jain was appointed as an IRP to conduct the insolvency process and manage the affairs of the company.

In December 2019, a CoC comprising 13 banks and around 21,000 homebuyers approved NBCC's resolution plan with 97.36 percent votes in favour. The proposal was approved by the lenders in the third round of bidding process to find a buyer for Jaypee Infratech.

In its bid, the NBCC had proposed to complete over 20,000 pending flats in housing projects launched by Jaypee Infratech in Noida and Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh). Homebuyers' claim amounting to Rs 13,364 crore and lenders' claim worth Rs 9,783 crore were admitted.

In November 2019, the top court had directed completion of Jaypee Infratech's insolvency process within 90 days and the revised resolution plan to be invited only from the NBCC and Suraksha Realty.