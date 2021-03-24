Jaypee Infratech Insolvency Case: Supreme Court sends resolution plan back to CoC for fresh approval

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on March 24 directed the interim resolution professional to complete the insolvency proceedings of embattled firm Jaypee Infratech within 45 days. Only NBCC and Suraksha to be invited to submit fresh bids.

“We direct the IRP (resolution professional) to complete the CIRP within the extended time of 45 days from today,” the SC bench said.

The top court said that the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) will be able to invite modified or fresh resolution plans only from Suraksha Reality and NBCC as these were the two applicants who were permitted to submit resolution plans in the judgment on November 6, 2019.

“We are giving them time to submit the same within two weeks from the date of this judgment. It is made clear that IRP shall not entertain any expression of interest by any other person nor shall be required to issue any new information memorandum,” the court said.

“The applicants shall be expected to proceed on the basis of the information memorandum already issued by the IRP and shall also take into account the facts noticed and findings referred in this judgment,” the court added.

After receiving the resolution plan, the IRP will take steps to complete the voting process of Committee of Creditors (CoC) and the report submission to the adjudicating authority within the extended period of 45 days.

The court said that the adjudicating authority will take final decision, adding that the extension period was being granted due to the “exceptional circumstances of the case and shall not be treated as a precedent.”

The apex court said that the Rs 750 crore deposited by Jaypee Associates would not go to Jaypee Infratech and NBCC would not be permitted to utilise it for construction.

On October 8, 2020, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on a batch of appeals and petitions filed in the matter.

On August 6, 2020, the court transferred to itself the appeals pending before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NBCC plan to acquire debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech and construct over 20,000 pending flats.

The top court had said then that all appeals before NCLAT and the apex court will be heard together to avoid further delay in the execution of the scheme.

The NBCC had challenged the modifications made by the NCLT in the original resolution plan submitted by it and as approved by the CoC of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (JIL).

On March 3, state-owned NBCC had received approval from the NCLT to acquire debt-laden Jaypee Infratech through an insolvency process and complete over 20,000 pending flats over the next three and half years.

The tribunal had also ordered that Rs 750 crore be deposited by Jaypee Infratech's parent firm Jaiprakash Associates with the registry of the Supreme Court would be part of the resolution plan.

Jaypee Infratech went into an insolvency process in August 2017 after the NCLT admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

Anuj Jain was appointed as an IRP to conduct insolvency process and also manage the affairs of the company.

In December 2019, a CoC comprising 13 banks and around 21,000 homebuyers approved the resolution plan of NBCC with 97.36 percent votes in favour. NBCC's proposal was approved by the lenders in the third round of bidding process to find a buyer for Jaypee Infratech.

In its bid, the NBCC had proposed to complete over 20,000 pending flats in housing projects launched by Jaypee Infratech in Noida and Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh). Homebuyers' claim amounting to Rs 13,364 crore and lenders' claim worth Rs 9,783 crore were admitted.

On November 6, 2019, the top court directed completion of Jaypee Infratech's insolvency process within 90 days and the revised resolution plan to be invited only from the NBCC and Suraksha Realty.